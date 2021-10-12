October 12, 2021
Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

J J, Flickr

Publish date:

Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

Police fired back, but no one was hurt by gunfire.
Author:

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police say he exchanged gunfire with officers near a high school in Oakdale.

The Oakdale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on the 900 block of Greenway Avenue North at about 2:40 p.m., a news release said. Police spoke with the man, who was "in crisis," from the parking lot as he was speaking through a third-floor window. 

As Woodbury police and Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded, police said the man "pointed a handgun out the window and fired toward officers."

Officers from Oakdale and Woodbury police departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office, returned gunfire at the man while he was standing at the window, police said. 

"After shooting toward officers, the male retreated back from the window and returned moments later with no gun in hand," police said, adding: "Negotiators were eventually successful with persuading the male to surrender."

The man, a 32-year-old from Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital for "superficial wounds resulting from broken glass," police said.

The incident forced nearby Tartan High School and Oakdale Elementary School into lockdown for a "short period of time," and students and staff were released after police controlled the scene. 

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

mn zoo gladys the owl rectangle crop
Minnesota Life

Large owl named Gladys escapes from MN Zoo

The owl flew off to a tree during training, and has been on the loose since.

gustavus arboretum
MN News

Gustavus removes Swedish botanist's name from campus arboretum

The arboretum's name was a nod to Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

glow at state fairgrounds
Minnesota Life

Holiday lights festival returning to State Fairgrounds – but this time you walk

The drive-through display was launched last year as a pandemic-friendly event.

spending, personal finance, money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: How to be smart about spending for personal growth

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

Fleet Farm - Wikimedia Commons
MN Shopping

Fleet Farm will move into former Twin Cities Target store

The old Target building has been vacant for years, having closed back in 2018.

rochester-water-tower
Minnesota Life

Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'

Two water towers in the state are currently in the top five vote-getters.

brian koland roseville
MN News

Roseville Schools elementary principal dies by suicide

The principal's family asked that the district share he took his own life.

Daniel Robert Devens - Mankato
MN News

Charges: Man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

Police suspect he was high on methamphetamines.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

List of St. Paul schools that could close, merge with others under new plan

The district is looking to address coming enrollment and funding issues.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.

Related

police lights
MN News

2 killed in shooting near Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis

The victims are a man and a woman who appear to be adults, police said.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

police lights
MN News

Man in stolen car crashes in Oakdale, critically injuring another driver

The man was arrested after a good Samaritan held him until police arrived.

police lights
MN News

Police: Armed Georgia man arrested after punching, trying to disarm officers

Police were called to a home on a report of a man trying to force his way into a home.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after shooting near West Broadway in north Minneapolis

The victim was shot multiple times Thursday evening.

MN News

Teen in custody following deadly shooting of man in Rochester

The homicide happened near Rochester Community and Technical College.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbury

The shots were fired from a "black BMW type car.”

police tape
MN News

1 man killed in Austin shooting, others injured

The gunfire was reported around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.