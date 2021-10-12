Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police say he exchanged gunfire with officers near a high school in Oakdale.

The Oakdale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on the 900 block of Greenway Avenue North at about 2:40 p.m., a news release said. Police spoke with the man, who was "in crisis," from the parking lot as he was speaking through a third-floor window.

As Woodbury police and Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded, police said the man "pointed a handgun out the window and fired toward officers."

Officers from Oakdale and Woodbury police departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office, returned gunfire at the man while he was standing at the window, police said.

"After shooting toward officers, the male retreated back from the window and returned moments later with no gun in hand," police said, adding: "Negotiators were eventually successful with persuading the male to surrender."

The man, a 32-year-old from Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital for "superficial wounds resulting from broken glass," police said.

The incident forced nearby Tartan High School and Oakdale Elementary School into lockdown for a "short period of time," and students and staff were released after police controlled the scene.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.