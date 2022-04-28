Skip to main content
Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Google Streetview

A man in his early 20s has died after being found shot in a vehicle in north Minneapolis.

Officers responding to ShotSpotter activations and reports of gunfire near North 33rd Avenue and Knox Avenue North found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wounds around 6 p.m.

The man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates shots were fired from a vehicle traveling through the area. Shots continued to be fired from the vehicle as the vehicle continued down Knox Ave N."

At this time, no arrests have been made, nor has the victim been identified.

It marks the 28th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

