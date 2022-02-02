Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

A man has died after being shot in a home on St. Paul's West Side Tuesday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the 700 block of Winslow Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls around 10:15 p.m. of shots being fired.

Police found a man in his 20s inside a home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders provided aid.

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and working to determine what led to the shooting, as well as who pulled the trigger.

As of Wednesday morning, no one had been arrested. But police say they don't believe the shooting was random.

The victim has not yet been identified. His death marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police at 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.