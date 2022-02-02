Skip to main content
Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

St. Paul Police Department

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

A man has died after being shot in a home on St. Paul's West Side Tuesday night. 

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the 700 block of Winslow Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls around 10:15 p.m. of shots being fired.

Police found a man in his 20s inside a home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders provided aid. 

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and working to determine what led to the shooting, as well as who pulled the trigger. 

As of Wednesday morning, no one had been arrested. But police say they don't believe the shooting was random. 

The victim has not yet been identified. His death marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police at 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff won't seek re-election, won't resign after DWI

Documents show he was going 125 mph before he crashed and lied to law enforcement at the scene.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

Medical examiner ID's 2 women found dead in Crystal home

A 911 caller had reported seeing two bodies inside the home.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Klint Kubiak reportedly joining Denver Broncos

Kubiak's one-year run as an offensive coordinator is over.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 8.08.09 AM
Minnesota Life

Monthlong Omnifest movie series returns to the Science Museum

The movie festival will feature five different movies starting Friday.

Related

st. paul police
MN News

St. Paul police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

The man's death marked the third homicide in St. Paul this year.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

st. paul shooting (1)
MN News

Man fatally shot in vehicle in St. Paul Monday afternoon

It's the city's 14th homicide this year.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

park liquors st. paul
MN News

Liquor store employee shot twice while trying to stop shoplifter

No arrests have been made.

st paul homicide sept 1
MN News

St. Paul police: Man in pickup truck fatally shot in the head, 14-year-old arrested

It is St. Paul's 22 homicide of the year.

Alejandro Rios and Michael Steward
MN News

Reward offered for information on 2021 double fatal shooting in St. Paul

It's been a year since Alejandro Rios and Michael Stewart were found dead on the sidewalk.