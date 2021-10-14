Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

A Minneapolis man has been indicted for making multiple death threats against Hennepin County employees.

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday. He was also charged and indicted for possessing firearms as a felon.

On June 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Berry after he failed to appear in Hennepin County District Court for a hearing. Berry called an employee with Hennepin County Community Corrections and became angry, threatening to “shoot up the place,” according to court documents.

The same day, Berry also left a message with a Hennepin County probation officer, threatening to start “killing everybody” if he didn’t receive a call back.

And on June 25, Berry called a Hennepin County Service Center employee. Upon learning of his arrest warrant for failing to appear in court, he claimed he would “come down and kill everybody, all the judges, clerks, and deputies.”

Finally, Berry called a Hennepin County public defender on June 29 to express dissatisfaction with his representation. He said people would die and that he knew where the defender lived.

In July of 2020 and last April, Berry had illegally possessed three firearms: a semi-automatic pistol, a pistol and a rifle, according to court documents. He had prior felony convictions in Hennepin, Dakota, and Ramsey counties.

Berry is charged with two counts of possessing firearms as a felon and three counts of interstate transmission of threats.