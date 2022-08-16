Man indicted for armed robberies of 3 St. Paul grocery stores

A St. Paul man has been indicted for the armed robberies of three University Avenue grocery stores earlier this year.

According to Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Nicholas Antwain Dancy, 38, struck on three occasions between May 27 and June 5.

Targeted in the alleged robberies were Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food and Mid Market.

On each occasion, Dancy used a gun to threaten employees and demand cash. A convicted felon, he's banned from possessing a gun or ammunition.

He's been charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

He made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday.