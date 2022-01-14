Man indicted for first-degree murder in ex-wife's death

A 65-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his ex-wife.

Robert Dewayne McCloud, of Brooklyn Center, is accused of fatally shooting Lauri Anne Deatherage, 48, of Robbinsdale in her home days after she remarried.

He was originally charged in June 2021 with intentional second-degree murder. And on Jan. 13, a grand jury indicted him on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a news release.

In Minnesota, a criminal charge that carries a life sentence can only come via a grand jury.

McCloud's first court appearance on the elevated charge is at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. His bail has been raised to $2 million, court documents state.

What happened

On June 13, 2021, Deatherage's 48th birthday, she married Billy Detherage, a fellow Air Force veteran with whom she had reunited after about 30 years.

Days later, on June 18, 2021, Robbinsdale police found Deatherage lying on the floor of the master bedroom of her home on Grimes Avenue at about 9:15 p.m., according to the initial criminal complaint.

Police had received a report that McCloud had killed his ex-wife, the criminal complaint states. She died of a gunshot wound to the head.

McCloud was arrested around 9 p.m. that day at his Brooklyn Center home after a 10-hour standoff with police.

According to the complaint, he was making statements about shooting himself and said his plan was to "take care of business with [the victim] then myself, but I took care of business with her and I left."

Police searched his home and found a black pistol, ammunition, and a key to Deatherage's home.

Investigators learned McLeod had mailed flash drives to family members in advance of shooting Deatherage, charges state. One of the flash drives contained a video of McCloud saying he planned to kill himself and he knew it was wrong to involve Deatherage but she had just remarried and he wasn't going to let "that hillbilly" get all his stuff and his wife.

The person who first reported the incident to police said McCloud had recently purchased a gun and went to Deatherage's house that day, with the complaint adding: "Defendant admitted that he was standing over victim while she was laying on the bed and that victim had reached for the phone at which point defendant, believing she was calling 911, shot her."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.