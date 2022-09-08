Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Skip to main content
Man charged for involvement in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Police in St. Paul said they have arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a shootout that left a man dead near a Rice Street bar.

Demetrius Lott, 26, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday during a raid at the Motel 6 on Old Hudson Road. Lott faces a dangerous weapons charge relating to the shootout on Aug. 31.

Killed in the shootout was 39-year-old, Kenneth Wells, of White Bear Township. Lott isn't suspected of being the person who fired the fatal shots.

Another man, 36-year-old Jeff Tyus Jr., from Minneapolis, has been charged with two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and a dangerous weapons charge in the same incident. He, again, isn't suspected of killing Wells.

A "ghost" gun — a firearm that exists without a serial number by which it can be identified — was also recovered during Lott's arrest.

According to the complaint:

Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, police went to an area where a shooting was reported across from Born's Bar at 899 Rice St. A man was reported to be on the ground, with multiple 911 callers saying they heard "40-50" gunshots and one noted that it sounded like automatic gunfire.

Officers found Wells with a large pool of blood coming from his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyus, Wells, and several other people were seen standing outside of Tyus' Jaguar SUV prior to the shooting. According to the complaint, Tyus is seen with a gun in his hands, and an extended magazine attached to it.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots were fired from another vehicle at Tyus, Wells and the Jaguar SUV around 9:55 p.m.,  Police believe this volley of gunfire killed Wells.

When the initial gunfire stopped, a man identified as Lott got out of the passenger side of the SUV and pulled a gun from his waistband. According to the complaint, he then fired a handgun towards the area where the gunshots came from.

Investigators said the speed of the muzzle flashes seen on video indicate that around 20-30 bullets were fired from an automatic handgun.

Tyus and Lott then got back into the SUV and sped off.

Officers collected 29 spent shell casings near the area where Lott fired his weapon. Another group of shell casings was found nearby where  Wells was killed. 

On Sept. 1, Tyus called an investigator and set up an interview with police. He denied touching a firearm even when he was shown photographs of him with it in his hand and wrapping the gun in a jersey. He also denied that Lott fired a gun.

Both Tyus and Lott have extensive criminal histories. Tyus has prior felony convictions relating to theft, aggravated use of a firearm and possession of cocaine. Both the drugs and firearms charges make Tyus ineligible to possess a firearm or ammunition. 

Tyus is currently in custody on $250,000 bail set. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.

Lott was awaiting sentencing in another case where he was convicted of recklessly firing a handgun in a shooting that happened in July 2021, and he is due to be sentenced on Sept. 23 in that case.

Police say the investigation into the victim's shooting death is ongoing. Three more people have been arrested for probable cause charges, but no official charges have been filed yet.

