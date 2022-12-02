Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location.

Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue, starting a pursuit that ended when the father crashed his car into another occupied vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.

After the suspect initially refused police's orders to get out of the vehicle following the crash, officers were able to "use minimal force" to arrest him.

The man's daughter was safely removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect, who is currently being held at the Ramsey County Jail, has pending charges consisting of domestic assault, kidnapping, and terroristic threats.

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News an Amber Alert was being prepared for the public but was canceled after authorities located the suspect and child.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.