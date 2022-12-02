Skip to main content
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

City of Golden Valley, Facebook

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location.

Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue, starting a pursuit that ended when the father crashed his car into another occupied vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.

After the suspect initially refused police's orders to get out of the vehicle following the crash, officers were able to "use minimal force" to arrest him.

The man's daughter was safely removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect, who is currently being held at the Ramsey County Jail, has pending charges consisting of domestic assault, kidnapping, and terroristic threats.

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News an Amber Alert was being prepared for the public but was canceled after authorities located the suspect and child.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights squad car
MN News

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Fire
MN News

Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard: What's in store for MN's weather in December?

Sundgaard recaps Minnesota's fall and looks ahead to December.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Brooklyn Park: 2 arrested after shots from 'ghost' gun killed teen, injured another

Syoka Siko died in the shooting.

work-g674ba1702_1280
WI News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

The spill was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed

Questions were raised initial story told to authorities

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.