Charges: Man killed brother, left body in homemade camper for 7 months

James Robert Hess, 48, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

James Robert Hess, 48, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

A Hill City man has been charged with allegedly fatally shooting his brother and leaving his body in a camper for seven months.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office states that 48-year-old James Robert Hess was arrested Tuesday morning at his home. He has been charged with the 2nd-degree murder of his 52-year-old brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

Hess Jr. was found dead in Aitkin County from a gunshot wound on May 12 in a homemade camper, located west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township.

However, police say that Hess Jr. is believed to have been killed in October 2021.

Hess made an appearance in Aitkin County District Court Wednesday morning. Bail has been set for $1 million or bond with no conditions, or $500,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $500,000 cash bail with conditions.

He remains in Aitkin County Jail with "additional charges pending," the sheriff's office says.

There is no other information at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

