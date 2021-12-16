Man killed by falling tree during tornado warning in Rochester

A man who was outside during a tornado warning in Rochester was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday night.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Keith Dickman was struck by a falling tree around 8 p.m. on the 3500 block of Collegeview Road on the east side of Rochester.

Witnesses told deputies that Dickman was at a gathering when he went outside to smoke a cigarette. When he was outside, the tornado sirens sounded, prompting everyone inside at the gathering to move into the basement. When the sirens stopped, the group went to look for Dickman and found him lying next to his truck underneath the tree.

The witnesses attempted to remove the tree and performed CPR until first responders were able to move the tree and transport Dickman to St. Marys Campus at Mayo Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office estimated the tree to be about 40 feet tall, having snapped off approximately 10 feet from its base.

Olmsted County was placed in a severe thunderstorm warning around 7:20 p.m., then upgraded to a tornado warning at 7:49 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The Rochester Airport reported a 78 mph wind gust at 7:45 p.m.

The tornado warning included central Olmsted County, which included far eastern Rochester, near where the man was killed.