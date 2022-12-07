Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

A man who was fatally shot by a St. Paul Police officer Monday night has been identified by his family, and members of the community are calling for answers and transparency from authorities

Family has confirmed that the man shot and killed in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood was 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

The community is raising questions following Johnson's death, demanding the release of body camera footage recorded during the incident.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call and allegedly found Johnson armed, attempting to carjack someone on Hudson Road.

Johnson was allegedly holding a gun in the middle of the road when he was struck with a squad car and shot multiple times by an officer, according to police. He later died at Regions Hospital.

Responding officers at the scene were all wearing body cameras that were activated, capturing the incident.

Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong asked on social media Tuesday: "How is it ok for police to hit someone with their car? And then to shoot that person almost immediately afterwards?"

"The public has the right to know what happened and whether the use of deadly force was justified."

Similar comments were made by the Racial Justice Network, which is calling for the swift release of body camera footage, saying the information released about the incident so far leaves "more questions than answers."

It is asking what steps were taken by police to deescalate the situation before resorting to gunfire, and whether Johnson was given any opportunity to surrender.

No details have been shared at this point either as to the nature of the domestic incident that sent police to the scene, with a 911 caller reporting an assault.

In a statement following the fatal shooting, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter ensured a "thorough, timely and transparent investigation," adding he and law enforcement were "committed to the release of the body cam footage as quickly as possible."

Police said the officer who shot Johnson has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure in police shootings as the BCA investigates.

The BCA is expected to release the identity of the officer who shot Howard. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has yet to officially identify Johnson and his cause of death as well.