Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 394 in Minnetonka early Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says a 20-year-old St. Anthony man driving a Jeep Wrangler got on the eastbound lanes of I-394 at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis and drove west for miles in the wrong direction before hitting a Chrysler Sebring head-on near Plymouth Road in Minnetonka just before 4 a.m.

The driver of the Sebring — a 30-year-old man from Melrose — was killed. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The State Patrol says the driver of the Jeep has been drinking. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial hospital.

The crash closed I-394 near Ridgedale Center for a few hours, but the road had reopened before 7 a.m.

No other details have been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.