Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

A man was shot and killed and gunfire struck a police precinct and residential buildings in two separate shootings early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

The two incidents happened less than a mile away from each other, however, Minneapolis Police do not believe the incidents are connected.

According to police, officers found a man in his 30s deceased with a gunshot wound in the front passenger seat of an SUV after being called around 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Oliver Ave. N. on a report of a shooting.

The 911 caller told authorities they saw a man in a hoodie walking away just after the shooting, according to police.

The victim's name and official cause of death will be released once a full autopsy is completed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man's death in the Harrison neighborhood marks the city's 49th homicide investigation this year.

No arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.

Bullets hit Fourth Precinct, residential buildings

Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers were in the Fourth Precinct parking lot when they heard gunfire and "the sound of bullets passing by them."

Police in the lot took cover and saw a vehicle leaving the area at the time. Police followed and eventually stopped the vehicle, where two men attempted to flee police. Officers were able to detain the two men, as well as a third that was hiding in the area.

Two guns were also recovered in the incident, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Fourth Precinct was struck by the gunfire, with one of the bullets entering the building through a window. In addition, residential buildings in the area were also damaged by gunfire, according to police.

Officers found "numerous" discharged casing in an alley extending from Knox Avenue North to Logan Avenue North, south of Plymouth Avenue North.

An early investigation suggests that an unknown number of people were exchanging gunfire and it remains unclear if the precinct was targeted.

No officers used their weapons in the incident and no injuries were reported.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.