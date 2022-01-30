Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

Skip to main content
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 young children injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

One driver was killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in McLeod County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a Chevy Silverado and a Ford Focus that were southbound on Hwy. 15 in Round Grove Township at approximately 3:40 p.m., when they collided with a northbound Toyota Camry. 

The driver of the northbound sedan was killed in the crash. He has been identified as Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, of Wesley, Iowa. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Two young children, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were in the car with Cobb. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Glencoe Hospital for care. 

The driver and passenger in the Ford Focus were treated at the scene for minor injuries and the man behind the wheel of the Silverado was not injured. 

The crash happened near 1504 Hwy. 15, which is located between Brownton and Winthrop, or about 15 miles south of Hutchinson. 

