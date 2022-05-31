Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club identified

Skip to main content
Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club ID'd as former deputy sheriff

The crash happened last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club.

A man from Prior Lake died in an ATV crash last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. 

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on April 10 around 12:30 p.m. at the shooting and hunting club at 2920 220th Street in Spring Lake Township, south of Prior Lake.

An investigation showed that 76-year-old Dennis "Denny" Keating was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger XP ATV before he struck an embankment. Keating was "partially ejected" from the vehicle and was seriously injured from the crash.

The sheriff's office said Keating died from his injuries once he was taken to St. Francis Medical Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Keating died from "blunt head and neck trauma." It is unknown at this time if Keating was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to his obituary, Keating served as a deputy sheriff in Hennepin and Scott counties for five years. He worked in the marine business for over 30 years before he retired in 2020. 

"Denny lived his life to the fullest... When someone needed him, he was there for them in any way he could be. It seems that he never could finish any of his own projects because he was always lending a hand to others," his obituary says.

He is survived by his wife, his five children and step-children and his six grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

As well as being a member of the Horse and Hunt Club, he was also involved in the Prior Lake Snowmobiling Association and Snow Trails, the Lake Country Retriever Club, and the Minnesota Street Rod Association.

ATV crashes have risen in the United States over the past 40 years, according to the Consumer Product Safety Report. Since 1982, Minnesota has 354 recorded deaths relating to ATV crashes, which is the 19th-highest rate for all states.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

