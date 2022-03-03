Skip to main content
Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old from Minneapolis

Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old from Minneapolis

The medical examiner said he had a "sharp force injury" to his stomach.

Pixabay

The medical examiner said he had a "sharp force injury" to his stomach.

The man killed in what police have described as a "domestic stabbing" has been identified.

Jeffrey A. Winfield, of Minneapolis, died as a result of a "sharp force injury" to his stomach, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Minneapolis police had found the 52-year-old suffering from a life-threatening stab wound Sunday afternoon on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers had initially been called to the 3100 block of Oliver Ave. N, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound. Shortly after arriving, they learned a man related to the woman (later identified as Winfield) had also been stabbed and was located nearby.

The medical examiner listed Winfield's manner of death as a homicide.

Minneapolis police had described it as a domestic stabbing.

MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News Thursday nobody has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, but the police department did send the investigation to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to review for possible criminal charges.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old

The medical examiner said he had a "sharp force injury" to his stomach.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 3

Hospitalizations are under 500 again.

amelia earhart national archives
Minnesota Life

Amelia Earhart's iconic cap, owned by MN man, sells for $825K

The final auction price soared past the estimates.

mprb
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis park programs are free for kids at 17 sites this summer

It's part of an effort to remove barriers that may keep kids from being able to participate.

USATSI_16590477_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Defensive targets for the Vikings in free agency

Minnesota has numerous holes to fill in its starting lineup.

Combine Reports (1)
MN Vikings

In Indy, Vikings' new brass is giving hope to things that seemed hopeless

Interesting to see how other coaches have talked about their QB situation.

Hennepin Healthcare, hospital, coronavirus
MN News

Board member: Hennepin Healthcare workers seen in blackface should be fired

She called their behavior "abhorrent."

TikTok
MN News

Keith Ellison joins investigation into TikTok's effect on young people

The investigation is led by attorney generals in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

FM5zE_UX0AEqtlv
MN Sports

Minneapolis among 8 teams to reach boys' state hockey tourney

More section championship games are on the docket both Thursday and Friday nights.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Eagan woman killed in crash between transit van, SUV

The 68-year-old died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Battle's career night can't push Gophers past Maryland

The Gophers dropped their seventh straight game on the road.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

Trucker convoys to reach Fargo, Sioux Falls Thursday, then cross into MN

Two convoys will each make a stop in Minnesota before the end of the week.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed at encampment in Minneapolis was repeatedly stabbed

He died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the medical examiner.

Screen Shot 2019-08-13 at 6.50.20 AM
MN News

Man found dead on Minneapolis bike path ID'd as 21-year-old

He died of multiple sharp force injuries.

minneapolis police
MN News

Update: Missing 21-year-old 'vulnerable adult' found safe, MPD says

Police had asked for the public's help locating her.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed, woman injured in 'domestic stabbing' in Minneapolis

Police say the two people are related.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

MN News

Authorities identify man and woman killed in murder-suicide in Minneapolis

Investigators say the man and woman had a prior relationship.

minneapolis police
MN News

New charges for death of unborn child in pregnant woman's killing

The victim, 7 months pregnant, was found dead in a burning RV.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis cop charged in crash that killed innocent man during pursuit

Charges say he was traveling nearly 90 mph when he slammed into an innocent man's vehicle.