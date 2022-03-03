Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old

The man killed in what police have described as a "domestic stabbing" has been identified.

Jeffrey A. Winfield, of Minneapolis, died as a result of a "sharp force injury" to his stomach, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Minneapolis police had found the 52-year-old suffering from a life-threatening stab wound Sunday afternoon on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m., according to authorities.

Officers had initially been called to the 3100 block of Oliver Ave. N, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound. Shortly after arriving, they learned a man related to the woman (later identified as Winfield) had also been stabbed and was located nearby.

The medical examiner listed Winfield's manner of death as a homicide.

Minneapolis police had described it as a domestic stabbing.

MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News Thursday nobody has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, but the police department did send the investigation to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to review for possible criminal charges.

