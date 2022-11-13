Skip to main content
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North, where the victim was in his vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up, with someone firing multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

Minneapolis Police Department says bystanders pulled the man from the vehicle and administered CPR, with police officers taking over when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time, nor have any details been released about a possible suspect.

It marks the 74th homicide in the city so far in 2022. This is down from 93 at the same time in 2021.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

