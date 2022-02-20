Man killed in fiery truck crash on his own property

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at around 11 p.m.

A man died after apparently crashing a vehicle on his property, which then caught fire after it became stuck in a sand berm.

The incident happened on the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw just before 11 p.m. on Friday, with the 911 caller saying she had found the 61-year-old victim badly burnt after she went out to look for him.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the man was driving on his property when he collided with an unoccupied vehicle, a trailer, and the aforementioned sand berm, before becoming stuck.

The vehicle caught fire, and the woman who went out looking for him discovered the burnt truck and the burnt body of the man lying the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered "extensive thermal injuries, smoke inhalation, and blunt force trauma."

The man's identity has not yet been released, as the sheriff's office await positive ID from a medical examiner.

Foul play is not suspected, while toxicology studies are pending.

