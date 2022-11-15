Skip to main content
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal drive-by shooting

The teenager died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting this past weekend in Minneapolis.

Connor Green, from Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the Saturday shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Green was in his vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up, with someone firing multiple shots before fleeing the area.

Bystanders pulled Green from the vehicle and attempted CPR, where officers took over before he was transferred to North Memorial Hospital, where Green was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

The death marks the city's 74th homicide in 2022, down from 93 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information regarding Green's death can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

