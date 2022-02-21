Man killed by wrong-way driver on I-394 is identified

The man killed in a wrong-way crash near Ridgedale Center Friday morning has been identified

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Alan Alexander Caraveo, 30, of Melrose, was killed after his vehicle was struck by a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 394.

The Friday morning incident saw a 20-year-old St. Anthony man driving west on the eastbound lanes of I-394, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver drove for miles in the wrong direction before hitting Caraveo’s vehicle head-on near Plymouth Road just before 4 a.m.

Caraveo died of multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash.

Caraveo was driving with a 21-year-old passenger. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver traveling the wrong way had been drinking, according to State Patrol. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.