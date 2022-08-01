Skip to main content
Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji

The crash happened on Highway 200 in Hubbard County Saturday night.

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch. 

Nelson died at the scene. The crash report says he was not wearing a helmet. 

Preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows there have been 219 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 254 at the same point last year. 

