Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m., with officers arriving to find the victim lying on West Broadway Avenue.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department didn't provide any description of the suspect's car.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the victim's name and official cause of death in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.