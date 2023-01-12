Skip to main content
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 others wounded

The incident happened in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

A man was killed and two others were wounded – one critically – in a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Police were called around 8:20 p.m. to a parking lot on the 800 block of Lowry Avenue N. and found two men and one woman shot. Officers were nearby at the intersection of Emerson Avenue N. and Lowry Avenue N. processing a crash scene when they heard gunshots.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man who died is one of two people who approached an SUV that had a man and woman sitting inside and opened the driver's side door.

The man behind the wheel then drove it in reverse, dragging the victim before suspected gunshots were exchanged. 

The man in the SUV suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to North Memorial Medical Center and Hennepin County Medical Center, respectively. 

Police found a gun on the street next to the fatal gunshot victim and another gun was found inside the SUV. Police told Bring Me The News they didn't know specifics as to what kinds of guns were involved.

The other man who approached the two people in the SUV is still at large Thursday morning. No arrests have been made in the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased as well as his official cause of death at a later time.

No other information is immediately known. The case is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

