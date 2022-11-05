Skip to main content
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota

Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Pixabay

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night.

The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was driving a GMC Sonoma southbound on Hwy. 22 when he left the road and rolled.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern MN

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Stillwater Football
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament

The path to U.S. Bank Stadium is now set.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit

The motorcyclist was found following a crash in Otter Tail County.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 7.07.38 PM
MN News

Police investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School

The victim told investigators she'd been harassed by a group of girls since last year.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 6.44.49 PM
MN News

Hopkins assistant fire chief Jim Scanlon dies at 38

Jim Scanlon previously worked for Bloomington Police Department.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.56.10 PM
MN News

Measles confirmed in four MN counties; 21 cases in past five months

Minnesota's cases this year mark the first detected since 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 12.54.08 PM
MN Weird

Can woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?

The whimsical forecast has been discussed for over a century.

Brian Landa
MN News

Search for sexual predator wanted by authorities in Twin Cities

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is searching for the man who allegedly violated his release.

Bryce Borca
MN News

What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?

A search warrant filed by police revealed more information on Borca's disappearance.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.57.47 PM
MN News

White supremacist notes found by residents in Minnesota town

Police said several calls were made on the matter.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.38.49 PM
MN News

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 12.33.36 PM
MN Lifestyle

Dolphins will grace the Minnesota Zoo again for the first time in a decade

The Minnesota Zoo said it'll announce when the animals will make their public debut.

Related

state patrol
MN News

Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota man, 37, killed in rollover crash in Wisconsin

Police say his vehicle rolled a number of times.

MN News

27-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 35

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

ambulance
MN News

Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges

The 1-year-old baby was uninjured, but the mother was airlifted to a hospital.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.