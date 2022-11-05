Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern MN

A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night.

The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was driving a GMC Sonoma southbound on Hwy. 22 when he left the road and rolled.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

