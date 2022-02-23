Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The latest homicide this year in Minneapolis happened Tuesday night when a man was shot in a residential neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Shots were reported to the Minneapolis Police Department at 8:38 p.m., prompting officers from the 3rd Precinct to head to the 3300 block of South 25th Avenue where they found a man face down in a yard.

The man was suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds." Medical aid was provided by police before paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be made anonymously and could be eligible for a financial reward.

The killing marks at least the ninth homicide Minneapolis police is investigating this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.