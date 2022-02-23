Skip to main content
Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

The latest homicide this year in Minneapolis happened Tuesday night when a man was shot in a residential neighborhood on the city's South Side. 

Shots were reported to the Minneapolis Police Department at 8:38 p.m., prompting officers from the 3rd Precinct to head to the 3300 block of South 25th Avenue where they found a man face down in a yard. 

The man was suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds." Medical aid was provided by police before paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim's identity has not been released and police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be made anonymously and could be eligible for a financial reward. 

The killing marks at least the ninth homicide Minneapolis police is investigating this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Cam Talbot
MN Wild

Wild's sloppy play snaps winning streak over Senators

Ottawa snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Wild.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.

stanley the office pretzel day screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Saints to celebrate Pretzel Day with Stanley from 'The Office'

Ticket packages include a "Works" pretzel and a meet-and-greet with actor Leslie David Baker.

vote, election
MN News

Walz announces special election to fill seat of late Rep. Hagedorn

There will be a two-week filing period beginning March 1.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Rodgers did 12-day cleanse that typically involves vomiting, laxatives

Anyone up for 12 days of vomiting, pooping and buttery nasal massages?

anthony batton-harris mugshot
MN News

Charges: WI man shot St. Paul Lyft driver who was staring at him

The driver is expected to survive.

stillwater high school
MN News

Police: Youth arrested at Stillwater HS after driving stolen car

The school went into lockdown until the suspect was located.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

Hill and the alleged shooter may have brushed shoulders prior to the shooting.

highway 10 anoka feb 22 2022 mndot screengrab
MN Weather

'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Hwy. 10 in Anoka

Authorities say the road could be shut down well into the afternoon.

mayor melvin carter state of our city 2022 stream
MN News

St. Paul mayor wants to expand guaranteed income program

Mayor Melvin Carter made the case for both efforts in his State of Our City address.

qb market
MN Vikings

Setting the stage for what's going to be a crazy QB market

The Vikings' future at QB is unclear, but they are hardly alone.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Deshaun Hill, star athlete at Minneapolis North, killed in shooting

The 15-year-old was a star quarterback on the varsity football team.

police lights
MN News

2 men killed in shooting in north Minneapolis

They were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Amir locke
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Shooting in Minneapolis; police investigating possible false imprisonment

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.