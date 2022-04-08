Skip to main content
Man killed in shooting marks 20th homicide in Minneapolis this year

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Police in Minneapolis are investigating the 20th homicide case of the year in the city after a shooting left a man dead Thursday evening. 

According to a release from MPD, a shooting was reported through ShotSpotter at 8:07 p.m. on the 1100 block of N 21st Ave. Police went to the area and located a man in his late 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The man's identity has not been released. 

MPD's homicide unit is now investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or via CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

