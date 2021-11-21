Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul
St. Paul Police Department

Gunfire near St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday night left one man dead. 

According to St. Paul Police Department, reports of shots fired alerted police to an incident that happened on the 1000 block of York Avenue around 11:30 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find a man outside of an apartment building who had been shot. 

Officers and medics provided medical attention to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It marks the 34th homicide in St. Paul this year. 

A homicide investigation is underway and police do not believe the shooting was random. 

"Investigators with the department’s homicide and forensic services units responded, and they are currently processing the scene for evidence and working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible for the man’s death," the department said. 

No arrests have been made as of this writing. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 651-266-5650. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

