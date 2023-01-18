Man killed in St. Cloud apartment shooting

Police say a man was found fatally shot inside a St. Cloud apartment late Tuesday night.

St. Cloud Police officers were called to the building on the 300 block of 14th Avenue SE. at 11:51 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

The man was found inside an apartment, and he was declared dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

A preliminary investigation suggests that suspects involved fled the area immediately after the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

The man's identity will be released in the coming days by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.