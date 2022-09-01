Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will be released at a later stage by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Homicide investigators and forensic specialists worked the scene Wednesday night and the case investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and police have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.