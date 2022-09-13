Skip to main content
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County

Police say he was cutting down trees in a grove when a branch struck him.

Photo by David Vig on Unsplash

A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch.

The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground near several felled trees. Lifesaving efforts were made, but the man died at the scene.

"Further investigation revealed the male was cutting down several trees in a grove on a rural farm site when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and struck the male," the sheriff's office said.

It was noted that the victim was wearing head, eye, and ear protection when the accident happened.

His identity is expected to be released on Wednesday.

