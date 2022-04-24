Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

Skip to main content
Gunfire just before midnight in Uptown left one person dead Saturday night in Minneapolis. 

Police responded to an area near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues at 11:55 p.m. after shots fired were reported, Minneapolis Police Department says. Responding officers found a man in his early 30s suffering from "an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound" near Girard and Lagoon avenues. 

Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived, but medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. 

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between several individuals moved outside from a local business. Shots were fired," MPD said in a release. 

A homicide investigation is underway and no arrests have been announced. 

The shooting marked the second homicide Saturday in Minneapolis, and the 26th homicide of the year in the city. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

