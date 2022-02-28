Man killed, woman injured in 'domestic stabbing' in Minneapolis

A man was killed and a woman injured in a "domestic stabbing" in Minneapolis Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the 3100 block of Oliver Ave. N in Minneapolis at 5:37 p.m., where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.

Officers then learned there was a man with a stab wound nearby on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N. He was suffering from a life-threatening wound and officers provided medical aid and CPR.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The man later died at the hospital. He'll be identified by the medical examiner in the coming days.

Police say the man and woman are related, and the incident is being investigated as a domestic stabbing.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the stabbing and how each person was injured.

This is the 10th homicide the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating this year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.