Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision

The incident remains under investigation.

Courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. 

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. 

Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat had been ejected into the water after their boat collided with a cabin cruiser. The two men in the cabin cruiser pulled the victims from the water and rendered aid until first responders arrived. 

Both victims from the Jon boat were taken to Regions Hospital. 

The sheriff's office said the man, Dallas Larson, later died. The woman remains hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. 

"The Dakota County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Larson," the agency stated Friday. 

The incident remains under investigation.

