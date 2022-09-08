Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wyoming last week, with a woman injured when she was unintentionally struck by the bullet.

Wyoming Police Department provided an update on the shooting reported on the evening of Sept. 1 in the 26000 Block of Finley Avenue, with police arriving to find the man unresponsive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that the woman had been shot as well.

The pair were airlifted to Regions Hospital, but on Wednesday Wyoming PD was informed that the man had died from his injuries.

The woman has since been released from the hospital, and an investigation has found that she had been struck by the same bullet the man had used to kill himself, with police saying this was unintentional.

"There is no indication that anyone else was involved in this incident and there are no charges pending," police added.

"Out of respect for the family members of those involved, no additional information is available at this time. Our condolences go out to those impacted by this devastating incident."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.