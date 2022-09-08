Skip to main content
Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

The man died several days after the incident.

Credit: Life Link III, Facebook

The man died several days after the incident.

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wyoming last week, with a woman injured when she was unintentionally struck by the bullet.

Wyoming Police Department provided an update on the shooting reported on the evening of Sept. 1 in the 26000 Block of Finley Avenue, with police arriving to find the man unresponsive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that the woman had been shot as well.

The pair were airlifted to Regions Hospital, but on Wednesday Wyoming PD was informed that the man had died from his injuries.

The woman has since been released from the hospital, and an investigation has found that she had been struck by the same bullet the man had used to kill himself, with police saying this was unintentional.

"There is no indication that anyone else was involved in this incident and there are no charges pending," police added.

"Out of respect for the family members of those involved, no additional information is available at this time. Our condolences go out to those impacted by this devastating incident."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Life Link
MN News

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

The man died several days after the incident.

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Man arrested in Chicago over St. Paul shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

A 41-year-old man from Minneapolis is in custody.

MyPillowStoreClosing
MN Shopping

MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed

Mike Lindell's pillow shop is facing tough times, it seems.

33169626330_739db8c156_k
MN News

One dead after pedal boat sinks on southwestern Minnesota lake

Three passengers were on the pedal boat when it sank.

StearnsCoSheriffFullPic
MN News

Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud

A Michigan man has been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 1.16.54 PM
MN News

MN lawmaker named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

Richardson's appointment comes during a "critical moment" for reproductive health care.

image
MN News

Suspects flee Dodge Co. deputies in 3 Labor Day weekend incidents

One suspect disappeared into a soybean field.

Slice Pizza
MN Food & Drink

After pickle pizza wowed State Fair, Mpls. pizzeria launches own version

It comes after the craze for the newly debuted item at the Minnesota State Fair.

49415601808_d41f2b707a_k
MN News

MN cops, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list

The anti-government extremist group played a prominent role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair is found safe

The 60-year-old became separated from his group at the fair on Aug. 31.

Related

MN News

Man goes into house, kills himself after police arrive to serve court papers

It happened in Montevideo on Monday.

police lights
MN News

Man found dead in car in Minneapolis, police say he shot himself

The discovery was made in the early hours of Saturday.

Bernard drivdahl
MN News

Benson man kills himself as he was on his way to jail

He was a convicted felon with a warrant for ammunition possession.

Eden Prairie Center lockdown
MN News

Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Eden Prairie police have provided an update to the Monday incident.

Joshua Fury
MN News

Police: Maple Grove man who murdered wife kills himself in jail

Joshua Fury was found unresponsive on Saturday evening.

MN News

Woman killed after being struck by car near Grand Rapids

The incident happened late Saturday evening.

bloomington
MN News

Officials ID man who killed himself on I-494 in Bloomington

The 40-year-old Lakeville man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Black Bear Casino
MN News

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound at casino restaurant

Police were called to a report of a man with a handgun inside the Black Bear Casino.