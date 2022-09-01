Man missing after getting separated from group at State Fair

A 60-year-old man is the subject of a missing persons case after he became separate from his group at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota BCA says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt has brown hair and was wearing a black shirt and dark shorts. He is 5'6'' and approximately 135 pounds.

"Nienstadt became separated from his group at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31," the BCA announced Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911, or contact Minnesota State Fair police by calling 651-288-4503.