Man missing after leaving northern MN cabin, failing to arrive home

A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota.

James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members said he'd planned to leave his cabin on Monday to return to Zimmerman, but he didn't arrive. Deputies went to his cabin, only to find neither Napoli nor his vehicle were there.

He is described as a white male, 5'9 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He drives a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup with Minnesota license GEB-389.



Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center at (218)742-9825.

A Dr. James F. Napoli is registered as a chiropractor in the Anoka, Minnesota area.