Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.
Author:
Antonio Harris, left, and Tygir Winfield, right.

Antonio Harris, left, and Tygir Winfield, right.

Authorities say a man was pistol whipped during a robbery Thursday afternoon in St. Cloud.

The city's police department said the incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m., near the intersection of 14th St. S and 6th Ave. S. When officers arrived to the scene the victim — an adult male — was "under emotional duress" and had blood flowing from his mouth, according to criminal charges filed Friday against the suspects.

The victim said he'd come to the area with $3,400 in cash to buy drugs, the charges state, but at one point the money fell out of his jacket. He picked it up and put it back in the jacket, but that's when one of the suspects, 32-year-old Antonio Harris, approached and demanded the cash, the charges state.

The victim refused so Harris assaulted him with a handgun, the charges allege. (Police said the victim was hit with the weapon, and that the gun was not fired during the incident.) That's when the second suspect, 24-year-old Tygir Winfield, approached and also assaulted the man while in possession of a handgun, according to the criminal complaints.

They took the cash, then both left the scene in a GMC Yukon, with the victim able to get investigators the license plate number, the charges state. Police looked up vehicle records, and found the car and both men at the residence listed, according to the charges. They had a combined $2,700 in cash on them, authorities say.

Both Harris and Winfield are charged with aiding and abetting aggravated robbery in the first degree. Each made an initial court appearance Friday morning. Harris' omnibus hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3, while Winfield's is set for Dec. 16.

Next Up

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Anton Lazzaro
MN News

Judge: Accused child sex trafficker Lazzaro threatened police officer

Lazzaro, the judge wrote, told the officer he knew where they lived.

Flickr - George Floyd Square, May 25, 2021
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting at George Floyd Square

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

St. Paul police
MN News

Four charged in fatal botched robbery of prostitute's customer in St. Paul

Police allege the prostitute told four others the victim was a good target to rob.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers cites MLK, blames 'woke mob' for COVID backlash

Rodgers is currently out after testing positive for COVID.

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 7.41.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

'Tis the season.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. will host a reopening celebration Saturday.

snow
Weather MN

Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

The system could impact the region Wednesday-Friday next week.

dan hanger instagram on air crseengrab facebook
Minnesota Life

In hilarious video, MN anchor caught staring at phone live on air

"Who cares, so what, I was looking at Instagram," he quipped with a laugh.

european christmas market st. paul
MN Shopping

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend at the depot.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.

Related

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

grady-photo-mpls-police-crop
MN News

After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old's killing is now in custody

He's charged with fatally shooting London Michael Bean earlier this fall.

MN News

Police: Man pulled gun on guy inside St. Cloud Walmart

Police say the other man also had a loaded handgun.

Varnell Allen
MN News

Charges: 21-year-old was pistol-whipped, fatally shot in downtown fight

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Screen Shot 2020-10-01 at 8.07.42 AM
MN News

Man killed by police in St. Cloud identified

Kirby Joseph Michael Hengel was shot by law enforcement in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

MN News

Charges: St. Cloud man chopped off tips of neighbor's fingers

The defendant was arrested and charged with two felonies.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

Xavion Tyrece Bell
MN News

Man, teen charged for St. Paul carjackings, robberies, kidnappings

A 20-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged.