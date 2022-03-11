Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

An 18-year-old charged with shooting two men at the Mall of America on new Year's Eve, sending the throng of shoppers ducking into stores for cover, has pleaded guilty.

Kahlil Wiley pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Jan. 31 shooting. He'll be sentenced on March 22, according to court records.

Prosecutors said one of the victims had been upset with Wiley about a previous incident. When the victim saw Wiley at the mall, he chased after him.

Wiley, from St. Paul, told investigators he ran several laps around the corridor trying to escape, but was scared about what might happen. So he pulled out a gun and fired one shot, according to the charges.

The bullet went through the first victim's leg, ricocheted off a metal railing at the mall, then grazed the shoulder of the second victim (who was treated at the scene).

The charges noted the mall was "crowded" at the time, including families with children. The shooting sent the mall into lockdown, with shoppers rushing for the exits or ducking into shops for safety.