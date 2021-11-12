Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of two banks, clothing store
Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of two banks, clothing store

One of the bank jobs netted him more than $88,000.
Tony Webster, Flickr

One of the bank jobs netted him more than $88,000.

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of two banks and a clothing store.

Richard Alonzo Woods, 38, pleaded guilty in court this week to being one of three people who on Feb. 4, 2018, walked into Project SoZo and threatened customers and workers while wielding guns.

They made away with jewelry, cash and cellphones stolen from customers, along with $600 in cash from a register, and apparel including a $1,900 pair of Nike Air Jordans.

A little over two weeks later on Feb. 22, Woods and two accomplices held up the Lake Area Bank in White Bear Lake, brandishing guns and taking cash from a teller's drawer, making away with just under $10,000.

Then on May 4 the same year, Woods and another accomplice stole more than $88,000 from a Bremer Bank in Brooklyn Center, again by brandishing guns and demanding money from tellers, with a third accomplice waiting in a getaway car.

Woods pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery. 

He will be sentenced at a later date.

