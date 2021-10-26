October 26, 2021
Man pleads guilty to brutal murder of 14-year-old girl in Fargo

The 14-year-old girl was the victim of a random attack outside a Fargo strip mall.
Arthur Kollie

A 22-year-old North Dakota man pleaded guilty Monday to the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl in Fargo, but maintains he's innocent.

On June 4, Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen was outside a Park City store at 4340 13th Ave. S. in Fargo when she was the victim of a random attack, during which she was strangled and stabbed 25 times, charging documents say. 

A sanitation worker told investigators that he witnessed 22-year-old Arthur P. Kollie attack the girl. The worker tried to save the girl and called 911 after Kollie ran from the scene.

On Monday in Cass County District Court, Kollie entered an Alford plea after initially pleading not guilty earlier in the day. The Alford plea means he maintains his innocence but admits there is enough evidence to convict him of murder. 

Court documents say Kollie, who admitted to using methamphetamine the day of the killing, was seen on surveillance video attacking Paulsen outside the Fargo strip mall. 

He then fled the scene and allegedly went to a Walmart, took new clothing and changed in a dressing room. Bloody shoes were found in the dressing room. 

Paulsen was one of five siblings in a family of seven, according to her obituary. She grew up in the Fargo are after being born in Germany. She had just finished middle school in West Fargo when her life was taken "by the hands of a violent attacker," the obituary said. 

A GoFundMe for Paulsen's family, which has since been closed, raised more than $50,000. 

