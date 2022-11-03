Man pleads guilty to cold case murder of 71-year-old Hibbing woman

A 53-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske in Hibbing.

Blake Stangel, whose DNA was matched last year to substances found at the scene of Fenske's murder, entered a guilty plea for 2nd-degree intentional murder and 1st-degree aggravated sale of a controlled substance.

Fenske was found dead at her home on the 11000 block of South Townline Road on Nov. 26, 2017, after her mail carrier noticed she hadn't picked up her mail for days.

According to the charges, Fenske was found with thermal cotton pants tied around her neck, covering her face and head. Her arms and waist were bound with rope and fabric. An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.

DNA was extracted from Fenske and the materials used to bind her, but a suspect wasn't immediately identified.

In May 2021, a Grand Rapids Police Department told St. Louis County investigators that a confidential informant had learned Stangel was involved in the death of Fenske, whom he had reportedly rented a property from in the past.

Stangel was arrested and consented to a DNA sample, which was a match with the DNA found at the homicide scene.

According to the plea agreement, he is expected to serve 340 months (over 28 years) in prison for the murder charge, and an additional concurrent sentence of 94-132 months (over 7-11 years) for the controlled substance charge.