Man pleads guilty to murder of Inver Grove Heights father

Michael Chang-Beom Lee, 43, was killed during a burglary at his home.

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights father he fatally shot during a home invasion in September.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced that Logan Slack, 25, admitted to the killing of Michael Chang-Beom Lee at his home on Sept. 24, 2022.

Another suspect in the case, 25-year-old Fotini West, has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 22.

Family and friends of Lee said he was "charming, friendly and funny" in a GoFundMe post. He leaves behind a wife and a young son.

Officers went to the home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E. after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Lee was found lying on the floor, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were originally arrested in connection to the case, but only two of them — Slack and West — were officially charged. 

Slack and West made a claim that Lee refused to pay for an erotic massage West was providing. Slack told police that West was allegedly assaulted by Lee, prompting him to grab a gun and shoot Lee in the back.

According to the criminal complaint, both Slack and West hung up the 911 call Lee attempted to make and "made sure they got paid," taking his cellphone before leaving the home.

Slack pleaded guilty to one count of intentional second-degree murder on Tuesday. He will be sentenced on May 3.

West also has been charged with second-degree murder and has her next court date scheduled for Feb. 22.

