Man, police officer involved in fatal Minneapolis incident identified

Authorities have identified the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis police Tuesday evening, as well as the officer who used his gun.

In an update Thursday, the City of Minneapolis identified the man who died at a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast as Brian Keith Bertram, of Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Friday that the 53-year-old Bertram died of a shotgun wound to the head.

Police went to the house at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 hangup. Officers saw people through the front window, who directed them to the back door. When the officers entered the house, they were allegedly confronted by Bertram, who police say was armed.

An exchange of gunfire then reportedly took place, with Minneapolis Police Officer Luke Rysavy firing his weapon.

The other people inside the house – a woman, a boy, and a girl – exited the property, with Bertram then found dead inside. One of the children told police Bertram had shot himself.

An incident report indicates that the woman in the home suffered from stab wounds possibly inflicted by Bertram, with a call log reporting she had injuries to her back and face.

The report also notes that Bertram was pronounced dead on arrival from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," while Rysavy was treated at a hospital with a minor injury to his face "from a buck shot."

Police bodycam footage was obtained from the incident, but it has not yet been released to the public.

Officers also recovered a gun from the scene.

Rysavy's record shows two complaints against him, one of which is currently open, and the other of which was closed with no action.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.