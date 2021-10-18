Man released from custody after admitting to fatal shooting in ND

The man who allegedly shot another man in Casselton, North Dakota, early Monday has been released from custody.

According to the Cass County, North Dakota, Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Club 94 Bar and Grill, 15568 37th St. SE in Casselton at about 1:56 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The 911 caller said he'd shot someone.

When deputies arrived, they detained the 911 caller and began first aid on the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office Monday morning said the person believed to be involved was detained. But then in an update later Monday, the sheriff's office said they have finished their investigation at the scene, and after reviewing the evidence "the person involved in the shooting has been released from custody at this time pending further investigation."

Authorities say there is no reason to believe there is any safety risks to the public from this incident or from the man who allegedly fired a gun.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details about the incident or why the man was released. It does plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday where more details will be provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.