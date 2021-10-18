October 19, 2021
Man released from custody after admitting to fatal shooting in ND

Pixabay

Updated:
Original:

Man released from custody after admitting to fatal shooting in ND

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.
Author:

The man who allegedly shot another man in Casselton, North Dakota, early Monday has been released from custody. 

According to the Cass County, North Dakota, Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Club 94 Bar and Grill, 15568 37th St. SE in Casselton at about 1:56 a.m. on Oct. 18. 

The 911 caller said he'd shot someone. 

When deputies arrived, they detained the 911 caller and began first aid on the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. 

The sheriff's office Monday morning said the person believed to be involved was detained. But then in an update later Monday, the sheriff's office said they have finished their investigation at the scene, and after reviewing the evidence "the person involved in the shooting has been released from custody at this time pending further investigation."

Authorities say there is no reason to believe there is any safety risks to the public from this incident or from the man who allegedly fired a gun. 

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details about the incident or why the man was released. It does plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday where more details will be provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN News

Duluth will declare its first ever snow emergency this winter

That is not a joke.

Yia Vang - media photo - crop 2
MN Food & Drink

Union Hmong Kitchen will move into Mpls. food hall

Chef Yia Vang said they're "so excited to settle in and have a home."

ISSAboveYou - Duluth North Shore - Oct 18 2021
Minnesota Life

Watch: Mille Lacs, Duluth captured in stunning video from ISS

The space station provides a vantage point 260 miles above the Earth's surface.

2048px-The_Weeknd_with_hand_in_the_air_performing_live_in_Hong_Kong_in_November_2018
MN Music and Radio

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

He's made changes to his 2022 tour that involves scrapping his Xcel Energy Center gig.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Man released from custody after admitting to fatal shooting in ND

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

derek chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis law firm will represent Derek Chauvin in his appeal

Chauvin was denied a public defender.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson hits injured reserve after leaving Carolina game

Peterson will miss at least three weeks.

rochester-water-tower
Minnesota Life

MN water tower in the running for Tank of the Year

It was the only water tank to receive more than 5,000 votes.

deer
Minnesota Life

Minnesota DNR unveils what deer hunters can expect this season

Deer firearms season begins Nov. 6.

first snow
Weather MN

Any sign of snow in the forecast for Minnesota?

The stars could align for some flurries in northern Minnesota this week, but that's about it.

Flickr - 14 year old vaccine shot - Navy Medicine
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for kids 12-17 who get COVID shots

Those ages have the lowest vaccination rates among all eligible age groups.

night train
Minnesota Life

Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

The Night Trains event kicks of with Halloween.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

Police fired back, but no one was hurt by gunfire.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff in Brainerd Lakes Area

The woman was found dead in a cabin after someone reported hearing gunshots.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

Four other men were injured in the shooting.

thompson county park-west st. paul 1
MN News

Man killed in 'targeted' shooting at West St. Paul park

Police don't believe there's immediate danger to the public.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot in alley in Minneapolis Wednesday morning

A suspect has been arrested.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.