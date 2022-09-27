Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.

A neighbor of the 911 caller went out on his pontoon to rescue the man, and was able to bring him and the capsized boat back to shore.

The rescued man, a 66-year-old from St. Cloud, told police he had been traveling northeast near the point at Patricia Street, but when he came around the wind blew up, causing large waves.

His motor stopped working and water began filling the back of his vessel, causing the capsize. He was wearing an inflatable lifejacket, but it didn't auto-inflate.

He eventually found the inflation cord and was able to call 911. He waited in the water for around 10-15 for the pontoon to arrive to rescue him.

"He was cold but otherwise uninjured," police said.