Skip to main content
Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

Credit: Joe Nelson

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.

A neighbor of the 911 caller went out on his pontoon to rescue the man, and was able to bring him and the capsized boat back to shore.

The rescued man, a 66-year-old from St. Cloud, told police he had been traveling northeast near the point at Patricia Street, but when he came around the wind blew up, causing large waves.

His motor stopped working and water began filling the back of his vessel, causing the capsize. He was wearing an inflatable lifejacket, but it didn't auto-inflate.

He eventually found the inflation cord and was able to call 911. He waited in the water for around 10-15 for the pontoon to arrive to rescue him.

"He was cold but otherwise uninjured," police said.

Next Up

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

first snow
MN Weather

Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

MadelynHowardMugMonroeCo
MN News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka HS alum

Nate Stratton, 20, died from his injuries on Sept. 18.

LeeIGHGoFundMePhoto
MN News

Inver Grove Heights father killed during suspected burglary

Three people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

image
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

The restaurant is one of two new concepts bring brought to downtown St. Paul by local Chef Brian Ingram.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

image
MN News

49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The suspect had booked a flight to Istanbul before being arrested.

Morgan_Wallen_Concert_November_13
MN Music and Radio

Morgan Wallen among 3 headliners named for WE Fest 2023

Next year's festival will be held from Aug. 3-5.

McKinleyWilkensMelendezMugsOCJ
MN News

Nearly 60 lbs of drugs seized in Rochester, 3 charged

The drugs consisted of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

A lot of warm days and far fewer chilly nights.

Hennepin County Medical Center, HCMC
MN News

Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield

The Northfield man died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Related

boating minnesota lake
MN News

Five rescued after boat capsizes on lake in northeastern Minnesota

All five were able to swim to a nearby island.

namakan lake - voyageurs national park
MN News

4 rescued from capsized boat in Voyageurs National Park

Their boat was overloaded when it capsized, the sheriff's office says.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

MN News

Man dies in boating accident near Detroit Lakes

The 61-year-old was found unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

sailboat
MN News

Men swim a mile to shore in darkness after their boat capsized

The men had a lucky escape from a potentially deadly situation.

Screen Shot 2019-05-19 at 3.22.41 PM
MN News

Two rescued as boat catches fire on Minnesota lake

The boat sustained heavy damage.

lake water
MN News

Man hanging onto overturned canoe rescued from northern MN lake

The man was taken to the hospital after suffering from hypothermic medical conditions.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Twin Cities man drowned while fishing in northern Minnesota

The 65-year-old's body was found after a 30-minute search.