Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area.

Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.

Rescue crews cut through the fencing, set up a high point anchor rope rescue system and scaled down over the edge to rescue the man.

Melanie Rucker with the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News she believes the man was exploring at the time and it wasn't an accident.

The man was not injured in the incident.