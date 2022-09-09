Skip to main content
Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.

Minneapolis Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area.

Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.

Rescue crews cut through the fencing, set up a high point anchor rope rescue system and scaled down over the edge to rescue the man. 

Melanie Rucker with the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News she believes the man was exploring at the time and it wasn't an accident.

The man was not injured in the incident.

Next Up

FireRescueDTMplsMFD
MN News

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 11.15.22 AM
MN News

Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

Pixabay - jet skis resting
MN News

Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Westrom
MN News

Isanti businessman sentenced to life in prison for 1993 cold case murder

Jerry Westrom was found guilty in late August.

Crew 11 install in St Paul
Sponsored Story

Solar panel recycling at All Energy Solar keeps waste out of landfills

Program more critical than ever after new solar panel removal service offered

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 3.45.07 PM
Minnesota Life

Advocates hope to make Minneapolis bird sanctuary more accessible

The Friends of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary is fundraising for a new terrace.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

ambulance
MN News

82-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Dakota County

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Northfield.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 2.23.29 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

The show premieres Sept. 19.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Lucky Charms
MN Consumer

No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided an update this week.

0VQDfEKM
MN Lifestyle

Take a first look at Valleyfair's new Halloween attraction

The immersive attraction opens Sept. 30.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-02-02 at 10.07.57 PM
MN News

Watch: Man rescued in St. Paul after getting stuck on cliff at 100 feet

The dramatic scene played out in the early hours of Sunday.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

1 killed, 2 rescued in Minneapolis house fire Tuesday night

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

marsh master - st. louis county rescue squad
MN News

3 rescued after boat gets stuck in mud in northern Minnesota

No one was injured and their boats were recovered.

Makye Kenneth Thibodeaux
MN News

Man charged with series of random sex assaults in downtown Minneapolis

The most recent incident happened outside of the Federal Reserve building this past weekend.

mississippi river
MN News

Crews search for person in Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The fire department lost visual of the person Thursday evening.

kayak river pixabay
MN News

Kayaking family of 4 rescued after becoming stuck in downed tree

They're "lucky to be alive," a DNR conservation officer said.

duluth fire department rescue
MN News

Firefighters rescue teenager who got swept 350 feet out into Lake Superior

Four teens were swimming together off Park Point in Duluth when they began struggling.