Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

Authorities say a 66-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver in Bloomington early Saturday morning.

A news release from Bloomington Police Department says the incident happened around 5 a.m. on 98th Street East near 2nd Avenue, where the 66-year-old man was "on foot retrieving items which appeared to have fallen out a trailer being pulled by a vehicle he was a passenger in."

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the man lying in the street. He had been struck by a motorist who was westbound on 98th Street. The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The motorist who struck the man was a 26-year-old from Bloomington, who stopped and cooperated with authorities. Bloomington police say the driver did not appear to show any signs of impairment.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Bloomington PD and the State Patrol.

The victim's identity will be released at a later day at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.