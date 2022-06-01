Man robbed of his puppy by shotgun-wielding suspects in St. Paul

Skip to main content
The victim said two men, one with a shotgun pointed to his face, stole his dog.

A St. Paul man who was walking his dog Sunday morning was allegedly approached by two men, one of whom pulled a gun and robbed him of his dog. 

The dog, named Suga, is a 10-month-old female Pitbull terrier. She was taken from the victim around 10 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Wheelock Parkway and Alameda Street. 

According to the St. Paul police report, officers responded to the area at 9:57 a.m. on a report of two Asian males taking the victim's dog at gunpoint, with officers sweeping the neighborhood but unable to locate the suspects. 

"The caller says he would not be able to identify the two men that robbed him," the police report says. 

The Lost K9 Facebook page has since issued a flyer with the dog's photo, alleging that the men who robbed the dog owner had masks on, with one of them pointing a shotgun "at the owner's face" and demanding the dog. 

The flyer says the suspects fled the area in a two-door, gray Honda with Wisconsin license plates, noting that the vehicle had "very loud exhaust."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 651-442-5308. 

