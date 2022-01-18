Skip to main content
Man run over after parking dispute leads to road rage crash in Cloquet

The two groups fought about parking prior to the crash.

A road rage incident between two men over parking issues led to one of them being run over in Cloquet. 

According to the Cloquet Police Department, two people got into an argument over "parking issues" near 15th Street and Cloquet Avenue on Jan. 14. As one group left in a vehicle, another group followed, which led to the road rage incident. 

The vehicles ended up hitting each other, causing an SUV to go into the ditch. A man from the crashed SUV walked into the road, at which point the driver of the other vehicle turned around and returned to the crash scene, striking the man and then fleeing the scene. 

Police were alerted to the incident at 5:40 p.m., arriving at the scene to find a man lying on the side of Highway 45. The striking vehicle was located a short time later, police said. 

The victim, a 32-year-old from Cloquet, was taken to a local hospital. He was conscious and spoke to officers after the incident, but his current condition is not known. 

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man is a 38-year-old woman from Cloquet. 

The Carlton County Attorney's Office is considering charges against her. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

