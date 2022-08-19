Skip to main content
Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Unsplash

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

A man who says he was the victim of a robbery overnight in Brooklyn Park told police one of the suspects struck him in the head with a handgun.

The incident was reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department at around 12:15 a.m., when officers on patrol were flagged down by a pedestrian in the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North.

The man says he had been robbed at gunpoint by three males, one of whom pulled out a handgun and "immediately struck the victim in the head" with it, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at him and demanded money, with the three fleeing the area on foot.

Police set up a perimeter but despite a search with a K-9 officer, the suspects weren't found.

According to KSTP, the suspects are described as black males aged between 16 and 21, all of whom were wearing dark clothing, and one of whom had chest-length dreadlocks with gold tips.

Next Up

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

2 (3)
Sponsored Story

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Don’t miss out on the running, racing and all the fun things to do for the whole family

image
MN Weird

DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

Grammar lesson on a stick.

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 2.29.47 PM
MN News

Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

Melvin Carter
MN News

What's in Mayor Melvin Carter's budget proposal?

Here's what the St. Paul mayor is putting his focus on for the upcoming year.

WCCO building
MN News

Digital, streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote to unionize

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Twin Cities 'psychic' pleads guilty to scamming pair out of $130K

She operated a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 16

The latest reporting period averaged just under 1,300 new cases per day.

Related

Latour maher
MN News

Man was driving group around, then they robbed him at gunpoint

Police are still on the lookout for one of the suspects involved.

Screen Shot 2019-04-15 at 10.05.10 AM
MN News

Ex-student robbed at gunpoint on U of M campus

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

St. Thomas students robbed by suspects in ski masks

Nobody was injured in the early Saturday incident.

police lights
MN News

Woman robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Waite Park, police say

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 4.49.22 PM
MN News

Search for vulnerable man, 66, missing from Brooklyn Park

Alex Ramirez was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Security guard shoots man following alleged stabbing in Brooklyn Park

The man's condition is not known.

Screen Shot 2019-08-29 at 9.40.47 AM
MN News

Know this man? He's wanted for robbing a Minneapolis Wells Fargo

He managed to carry out the robbery with the threat of a weapon.