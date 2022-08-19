Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

A man who says he was the victim of a robbery overnight in Brooklyn Park told police one of the suspects struck him in the head with a handgun.

The incident was reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department at around 12:15 a.m., when officers on patrol were flagged down by a pedestrian in the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North.

The man says he had been robbed at gunpoint by three males, one of whom pulled out a handgun and "immediately struck the victim in the head" with it, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at him and demanded money, with the three fleeing the area on foot.

Police set up a perimeter but despite a search with a K-9 officer, the suspects weren't found.

According to KSTP, the suspects are described as black males aged between 16 and 21, all of whom were wearing dark clothing, and one of whom had chest-length dreadlocks with gold tips.